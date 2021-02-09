Arshi Khan on Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: It's Very Shocking, He was Rubina's Strength

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from the show mid-week. Reports have emerged that Abhinav will be evicted as part of mid-week eviction as the show approaches its finale on February 21. Now, Arshi Khan, who recently got evicted from the show, has reacted to the news of Abhinav's reported elimination.

Arshi Khan told SpotboyE, "If it's true. It is really very shocking to know that he has been eliminated. Abhinav was the biggest strength of Rubina as he was there for her mental support. Whenever she used to get angry or go wrong he used to handle her extremely well. However, as a viewer it would also be interesting to see how Rubina will play her game without him."

Arshi shared a good bond with Abhinav Shukla. However, she would often get into heated arguments with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav entered the house with Rubina, who is being touted as the strongest contender to win the show. Abhinav and Rubina made several revelations about their personal lives on the show. Abhinav's on-and-off friendship with Rakhi Sawant was also loved by the viewers. He once shared a close bond with Jasmin Bhasin but she got evicted from the show, too.