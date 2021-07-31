Arshi Khan on Her Friendship with Vikas Gupta: He was Family to Me Here in Mumbai

Best friends Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta broke their long time friendship in the Bigg Boss 14 house after a big fight. Vikas pushed Arshi in the pool knowingly that she didn’t know swimming and was phobic to it.

Its almost a year now, and Arshi finally broke silence on what went wrong. She says, “Vikas was just like a family to me here in Mumbai. We use to share a great bond, but sadly he ditch me. His ego is too big to see his close people getting successful without his help. But still I have no hard feelings for him. I’m very much particular about making friends, and the one I choose are for life long. Even today I wait for him to ring me and say a ‘sorry’ that was just a game."

There where reports that because of Vikas, another fight happened between Rakhi Sawant and Arshi. Rakhi who see Vikas as a brother had ordered her to block and break ties with Arshi. Over which she adds, “Yes, we don’t talk anymore. I don’t really know if Vikas is the reason. And I don’t want to comment over it. Its just that time teaches us all a lesson. I can never do wrong to anyone. Nor I can beg for friendship to anyone."

