Arshi Khan Seeks Salman Khan's Help to Find a Groom on 'Swayamvar'

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan is returning to television with a new show titled Swayamvar and wants Salman Khan to help pick a groom for her.

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 14, is back to reality TV with the show Swayamvar. She wants actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner.

“I feel Salman sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on Bigg Boss," Arshi tells IANS.

As per the format of Swayamvar, the actress will decide who she wants as her husband.

Arshi who has appeared in television shows like Vish and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, says she plans to do more OTT projects after Swayamvar.

“I have many roles offered to me for the OTT screen. But I’m missing out on them because I’ll be busy shooting for my Swayamvar. But after I’m done, I will return back to acting and will sign more OTT projects," she says.

