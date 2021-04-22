Arshi Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Raghav Juyal Test Positive for Covid-19

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. She says she had mild symptoms and is currently isolated at home. “I just received my Covid test reports from the airport authorities, which was done a day before (April 19). And I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’m also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. I am quarantined at home and am trying to take it easy," she says.

The actress urged everyone who had met her to get themselves tested. “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe! Allah bless us all… let us not take this virus lightly and make sure we don’t get infected ourselves and spread it to others as well," she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARSHI KHAN AK (@arshikofficial)

Known for her stint in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss", Arshi is also part of the OTT series “Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan". She will also be seen in a Punjabi music video soon.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi who will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has also tested positive for the virus. Shantanu shared the information on his Insta story. He wrote, “Hey guys, just wanted to inform you all that I was unwell a few days ago and initially tested negative, but after a second round of testing I have been detected positive. I am under home quarantine, taking all the necessary precautions and hoping to recover soon."

Anchor-dancer Raghav Juyal has also contracted the disease. He tweeted, “After experiencing fever and cough , I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently , please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys."

After experiencing fever and cough , I have just tested positive for COVID ,All those who’ve been in contact with me recently , please take care and follow all protocols, stay safe guys https://t.co/u7SivQksS4— Raghav Juyal (@TheRaghav_Juyal) April 21, 2021

A number of TV and film artists have been infected by Covid-19 recently. India reported its biggest-ever spike of nearly 300,000 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday, according to MoHFW. There have been talks of a possible lockdown in Maharashtra as stringent restrictions are being put in place in the state.

