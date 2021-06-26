Arshi Khan to Get Whopping Rs 7 Crore for Her Swayamvar Show 'Ayenge Tere Sajna': Report

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 11. The actress also featured in television shows like ‘Vish’,’ Ishq Mein Marjawa’ and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital.’ Now, the viewers will once again be able to see Arshi on their television screens as she is gearing up for her Swayamvar show, titled Ayenge Tere Sajna. Reportedly, the actress is being paid a whopping amount for the show, which is set to release in August. Arshi is charging Rs. 7 crores to get married on the screen. According to SpotboyE, the makers are keen to have her on the show as she is popular for her mood swings and straightforward behavior. They are confident that her presence and her aura will take the show to new heights. Earlier fans had showered immense love on Rakhi Sawant’s Swayamwar, followed by Rahul Mahajan’s TV reality show, Rahul Dulhaniya le Jayenge.

Earlier while talking to SpotboyE, Arshi had opened up about her thoughts on love and arrange marriages, and destiny. She revealed that she wants a man through arrange marriage and not a love marriage.

Highlighting the qualities of her dream man, Arshi said that the person should be a gentleman who is able to handle her moods, bear her expenses, and is not boring.

