Arshi Khan’s Engagement With Afghan Cricketer in Soup As Taliban Capture Kabul

TV personality Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss season 15, has claimed that she was going to get engaged with an Afghanistan cricketer in October this year, but things may change after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Arshi, who was born in Afghanistan and moved to India when she was four years old, has also expressed concerns over the situation in her homeland.

She told Zee News that her father had fixed her marriage with an Afghan cricketer and the duo was scheduled to exchange rings in October, but the change in Afghanistan has now cast a shadow of uncertainty over their future.

Arshi further said that the cricketer, whom she did not name, is the son of her father’s friend, and has been a long-time friend. She believes that her relationship with him will be cut short since Afghanistan has now become more volatile and dangerous for the common public.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also thinks that her father will now look for an Indian man for her. Even though she was born in Afghanistan, Arshi is an Indian national.

Arshi identified herself as an Afghani Pathan, adding that her family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnicity. She said that her grandfather had left Afghanistan and become a jailer in India. Arshi noted that just like her parents and grandparents, she was also an Indian citizen.

Arshi is known for her appearances in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. She first entered the house in its 11th season and then again as a challenger last year for the 14th edition.

She had also briefly entered politics when she joined the Congress party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, she resigned within months due to her “increasing assignments” in the entertainment industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here