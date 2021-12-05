Arslan Goni Clears the Air on Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan; Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped at Mumbai Airport

Actor Arslan Goni has opened up on his rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Both Arslan and Sussanne have been spotted at parties on various occasions and their social media banter had led fans to believe that they are in a romantic relationship. However, Arslan has now claimed that he and Sussanne are just good friends despite them recently spending time in Goa for the latter’s birthday celebration.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from boarding a flight at the Mumbai airport and will be brought to the ED office for questioning in a matter related to the investigation of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The airport security forces were acting on a lookout circular issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Chandrashekhar.

The Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding ceremony is gaining hype in the media as the Bollywood star couple are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. A lot of wedding conditions have been made mandatory for the attendees, that are said to be 120 in total, including film industry heavyweights.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as per reports, Sukesh revealed during the interrogation by authorities that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.

Ever since Samantha Akkineni’s separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing inspirational quotes on her social media handles. The South superstar is slowly and steadily trying to move on in real life and has become very active on social media and keeps sharing cryptic posts about moving on and reinventing herself. Her latest post was about acceptance. She shared the quote by American author Cheryl Strayed on her Instagram stories that read, “Most things will be okay eventually, but not everything will be. Sometimes you’ll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you’ll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room."

