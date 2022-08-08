Arslan Goni Dismisses Wedding Rumours with Sussanne Khan: 'Don't Want To Talk About It'

Sussanne Khan’s relationship with Arslan Goni is no secret. The two are often spotted together and also drop love-struck pictures on social media. It was recently reported that Sussanne and Arslan were planning to tie the knots. However, Arsalan has now come forward to give clarification about the rumours.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Arsalan Goni rubbished all the speculations. He stated, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kaha. I have zero comments on that.”

He further added, “I have not sat down and consciously decided to not talk about my personal life. I anyway don’t like talking about my personal life, even with my friends. I am that sort of a person. And anyway, there are so many chatters around my personal life.”

Arsalan also elaborated that he doesn’t feel like he is answerable to anyone regarding his personal life. He shared, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. As an actor, this (personal life) is what we are left with. I don’t want to throw it in someone’s face. At the same time, if I am going out with her, I am not going to enter separately or something.”

The model and actor also expressed his gratitude towards those who are kind enough to leave wholesome comments on his social media posts. He revealed, “From first speculation to the trolls to getting positive comments about my personal life, it comes with a peaceful feeling, where you know that people actually appreciate you… I sometimes go through the comments, and it is nice to see that nobody is throwing hate at us.”

Recently, the rumoured couple were having a great time while vacationing in California. They even shared a lot of mushy pictures with each other and the friends they were meeting on their trip.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here