Arslan Goni Gives Shout-out to 'Darling' Sussanne Khan on Her New Restaurant; Her Mushy Reply

It’s all about new beginnings for Sussanne Khan, who inaugurated her restaurant in Goa last night. While the interior designer’s well-wishers, close friends, and industry peers took to the comments section to congratulate her, Sussanne’s rumoured beau Arslan Goni, did something special for her. Congratulating Sussanne on the opening of her new restaurant, Arslan dropped a beautiful picture of himself with Sussanne from their Goa party, where they celebrated Sussanne’s new restaurant. Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were also present at the restaurant opening party in Goa.

In the picture, Sussanne and Arslan, who are all decked up in their stylish best for the special night, can be seen striking a pose for the camera. While Arslan sported a casual look in a printed shirt and denim jeans and white sneakers, Sussanne looked gorgeous in a black bodycon mini dress with matching ankle boots. While striking the pose, the duo stood close to each other. The two look attractive together in the picture. Arslan, while dropping the picture on his Instagram stories, wrote, “Congratulations darling on your new restaurant Sussanne Khan Vedro Goa”.

Sussanne also acknowledged Arslan’s post and re-shared it on her Instagram story by beginning her caption with a handful of red hearts and kiss emoticons. She wrote, “Thank you sooo much Arslan Goni." Take a look at it here:

The two are very active on social media and time and again, they never shy away from giving glimpses of their social media PDA. Sussanne married Hrithik in 2000 and in 2014, the two parted ways. But both Sussanne and Hrithik continue to co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

