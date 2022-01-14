Arslan Goni Opens Up on Rumoured Relationship With Sussanne Khan, Says 'Two People Living a Good Life'

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan’s dating rumours arise every time the two are seen together or are leaving mushy comments on each other’s social media handles. The same thing happened when the latter posted about contracting Covid-19, and the former left a sweet message for her and ended it with several hearts and kissing emojis. Now, Goni has opened up on his rumoured relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife.

Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, “What do I tell someone who has come out positive? I will always wish them god bless you, and that you will get well soon. As far as going viral is concerned and what people are saying, I cannot read all those messages. I don’t do that. Everyone has the right to say what they want to. But I am supposed to say something sweet to someone who has just tested positive!"

He then said that he always tried to avoid the frenzy around the rumours of their relationship. “Two people living a good happy life and that’s it," says Goni about Sussanne and him.

Back in December last year, he had talked about their rumoured relationship and had said that he and Sussanne are just good friends despite them spending time in Goa for the latter’s birthday celebration.

As per ETimes, he was quoted as saying, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

Arslan made his debut in Bollywood with Jia Aur Jia opposite Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha.

