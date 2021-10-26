Arslan Goni Wishes His 'Darling' Sussanne Khan on Birthday With 'Great' Picture; See Her Comment

Sussanne Khan has turned a year older today and the interior designer got the most special birthday greeting from her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni. On Tuesday, the actor posted a “great picture" of himself with the birthday girl on Instagram alongside a special note dedicated to her.

“Happy happy birthday, darling. I pray you have a great year and an amazing life," he wrote in his post and added: “The best heart I have come across in my life." Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are said to be dating for a while now.

In his post, Arslan Goni also wrote: “And this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love." Replying to Arslan Goni’s birthday wish, Sussanne Khan commented: “Thank you thank you… and thank you for my ‘everything’." She also dropped red heart icons in her comment.

Last month, Sussanne Khan had Instagrammed a video of herself working out and got an adorable reaction from Arslan. In the video, Sussanne was seen acing box jump workout. Reacting to her post, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni commented: “Space girl," to which Sussanne adorably replied: “Absolutely" and added a smiling face with hearts emoji to her comment.

Sussanne has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with TV star Aly Goni’s brother Arslan for quite some time now. However, Sussanne and Arslan are tongue-tied on their link-up rumours.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The duo are parents to two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends.

