In 2022, at the Red Sea International Cinema Festival, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he had no reservations about collaborating with a Pakistani filmmaker. He received criticism for his remark on social media with some people labelling him ‘unpatriotic.’ The Brahmastra star said, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts…Of course, I would love to.” However, Ranbir believes that his comment was ‘misconstrued,’ and believes that it was not contentious, to begin with.

In a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kapoor addressed the issue and said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha”. He further said that he was attending a film festival in Saudi Arabia and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking him this question. Hence the actor chose not to be ‘controversial’ in any way and he commented.

To quote the Sawariya actor, “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. But, for me, films are films, and art is art. I have worked with Fawad in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.”

The Shamshera star said, “Art is not bigger than one’s country.” It seems to look more patriotic, the actor later said, “So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country.”

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor and comic Anubhav Singh Bassi. The movie, directed by Luv Ranjan, is Ranbir and Shraddha’s first on-screen pairing. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will be presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Productions, will hit theatres on March 8.

Along with Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is another project in the works for Ranbir. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri are also featured in the Sandeep Reddy Bhanga-directed movie.

