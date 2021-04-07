Arti Singh Celebrates Birthday with Brother Krushna Abhishek, Sister-in-law Kashmera Shah at Home

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh turned a year older on Monday, April 5. The actress celebrated the day with family and close friends at home. She has shared some pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a shimmery green off-shoulder bodycon dress. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah were also present. " some moments from the birthday eve..," she wrote alongside the pictures and videos.

On Monday, Arti’s friends and actors Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu among others wished her on her birthday with special posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Arti was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as a finalist on the reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Post the reality show, the actress went on to feature in Colors’ show Udaan. The show had Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

Arti has also appeared in shows like Maayka, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka and Waris.

