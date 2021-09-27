Arti Singh on Not Staying in Touch With Sidharth Shukla: Was Blamed for Coming Between Shehnaaz Gill and Him

Weeks after Sidharth Shukla‘s death, Arti Singh opens up on why she didn’t keep in touch with the late actor. In a recent interview, she said that she was accused of coming between Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The trio participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, which Sidharth ended up winning. Talking to a leading daily, she said that she distanced herself from the Balika Vadhu actor after these allegations surfaced.

“I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui (We didn’t speak after). I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life," she said.

However, Arti added that she regrets not contacting him though she thought of doing it a couple of times. “I regret the fact that I didn’t stay in touch with him. Though I thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, I didn’t because I felt that he was happy aur maine socha ki usse apni zindagi jeene do (and I thought of letting him be). I was just happy to see him happy and wanted to let him be."

Also Read: Support Pours in for Shehnaaz Gill as Honsla Rakh Poster is Revealed After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

She further said that what happened was unexpected, unfortunate and devastating. “My heart goes out to Shehnaaz. The incident has taught me to follow my heart," she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here