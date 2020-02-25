Arti Singh Says Her Mother Did Not Eat For Three Days After Her Rape Attempt Story

TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh recently revealed that her mother did not eat for three days after she shared the incident about a rape attempt on her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla for an interview, she said, “Everyone was very worried. My mom didn’t eat for three days and was on phone calls with everyone. She even asked Krushna to get me out of the house as he knows people in the channel. But he said it would mean Arti backing out and it would defeat her in the game.”

Earlier, when Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek was asked to respond to it, he had said that she said ‘too much in the flow’ and that there was no attempt as such on her.

Arti clarified the same and said, “Mom was very upset, she said I could have shared the incident in fewer words and not gone into details. I know Krushna has said I said a bit too much in the flow. But the attempt happened and he was taken aback when I told him word to word about it. I just wanted to share that it happens with almost everyone. I am glad, touchwood, it did not happen. But it was an attempt and I was saved as I jumped” she said.

“There was a time when people wanted to sweep it all under the carpet and my mom is upset even now that i talked about it. She said it was not needed. But I told her not every thing is needed but certain things should be said at the right time. I did not say anything till now but I got the courage when I saw Laxmi (Aggarwal, acid attack survivor)," Arti Singh.

Follow @News18Movies for more