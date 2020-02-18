Arti Singh Says Krushna Abhishek was Upset with Her for Talking About Attempted Rape on Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh has had a successful stint in the recently concluded Bigg Boss 13. Making it to the top six, Arti carved out her space as a tough competitor who stood by a clean and fair game. In a long span of 140 days inside the Bigg Boss house, the actress also had some tough days.

In one of the episodes, when Deepika Padukone entered the house to promote her film, the actress discussed difficult moments the contestants had to go through in their lives.

Sharing her experience, Arti narrated an incident, when her house help tried to rape her and the actress had to jump from the first floor to save herself. Post her ordeal, her brother Krushna Abhishek in an interview said that Arti Singh did not face any rape attempt and she may have said such things in a flow.

Clarifying his statements, Arti told Hindustan Times, "Krushna is my brother. My brother and my mother are upset because I am yet to get married. He did not say it didn’t happen, he said that I said a bit too much in flow. He was of the view that I should have spoken only 3 lines, what was the need for 10 lines. This is a normal reaction of a brother. Do you know how upset my mother was that why did I talk about it when it was over! I told my mom, ‘we also have a responsibility towards the society, there are many kids who do not find the courage to talk about it’."

"What Krushna meant was atleast I was safe, nothing happened. For him it is nothing because I was safe. He will want me to cut it short, he wouldn’t want me to talk about it so much. He wasn’t proving me wrong and said it in a protective streak," she added.

Post the reality show, Arti feels she has come out as a better person and has learnt to never share her weakness with anybody except her family and close friends.

While Arti did not win the show, the actress is happy that her friend Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner.

Follow @News18Movies for more

