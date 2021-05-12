Arti Singh Gets Trolled for Her Reaction While Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh took her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday and shared pictures on Instagram. In the pictures from the vaccination centre, the actress can be seen giving various expressions as the nurse approaches to give her the jab.

“cared of injections🙈 but do takeeeeeee it … we need to fight this ….. first dose done 😆 @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen …. @my_bmc thank u💗," the actress wrote in the caption.

Arti’s post did not go down well with the netizens, who asked her how did she get tattooed if she was so scared of injection. Some also left nasty comments like ‘Overacting ki dukaan’ and ‘Nautanki’.

Recently, actress Asha Negi had taken potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated. “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!" Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.

She had a further witty dig while captioning the note.

“Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?" went the caption.

