1-MIN READ

Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh Dance to Salman Khan Song, Neha Dhupia Responds to Roadies Controversy

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh put up a dance video with Vishal Aditya Singh, Neha Dhupia has responded to Roadies controversy. Find out more in today's showbiz roundup.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
A few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala among others had a fun reunion. Recently, Arti took to her Instagram to share moments from the time. Arti has shared a small video of her dancing with Vishal on Salman Khan's hit song O O Jaane Jaana.

Read: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh Dance to Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana

After being heavily trolled for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship, actress Neha Dhupia on Saturday took to social media to defend herself. She posted a lengthy statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

Read: Neha Dhupia on Being Trolled Over Cheating Comment on Roadies: I've Been Misinterpreted

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who sparked dating rumours during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, continue to work together. Sidharth made appearances in Shehnaaz's reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and now, the two of them will be starring in a music video together. The pair was recently shooting for the song in Madh Island. Pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

Read: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Shoot for Music Video in the Rain, First Look Revealed

If you were under the impression that Aamir Khan is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite co-star, think again. The actress has just revealed that the tag goes not to the superstar but his pillow! On Aamir Khan's 55th birthday on Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of the actor for his fans on Instagram. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping on a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

Read: Not Aamir Khan, His Pillow is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Co-star

It was a star-studded evening in Mumbai on Thursday where celebrities including Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu congregated for the success party of Mohit Suri's Malang. Disha, however, stole the limelight dressed in a maroon bodycon dress. The Baaghi actress took to Instagram to share the picture where she kept her hair open and sported a smile. Among all the comments, the one by Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is creating all buzz on Disha's Instagram.

Read: Disha Patani Sports Maroon Dress, Krishna Wants to Know Its Size

