Arti Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Jigar Ka Tukda' Karan Singh Grover on Instagram

Karan Singh Grover turned a year older on Sunday, wishing the actor on his birthday, his friend Arti Singh shared a heartwarming post for him.

Taking to Instagram to wish him, she called Karan her ‘Jigar Ka Tudka’ and said, “love u so so much. May God give u everything u want and deserve. U are one f the nicest person I hv met and I'm blessed tht I met u .... I love u forever and ever ..(sic)”

Karan and Arti are known to share a close bond as friends. It was during Arti’s stint inside the Bigg Boss house when Karan had come as a celebrity guest on the show to extend her support to her. Arti had become emotional on seeing Karan after being locked in the months for nearly 4 months. She had broken down and hugged the Kausatii Zindagii Kay actor.

After their reunion post Bigg Boss 13, Karan had said, "It felt really good to see Arti after so long yesterday! It felt like I haven't met Arti in 5 years, even though its just been 4 months! Arti and I have never not met each other for this long of a time span! And I definitely needed that hug from her, and she needed it from me too, so achha laga."

During the initial episodes of the reality show too, Arti was seen talking to Tehseen Poonawalla about Karan and how he had gifted his jacket to her to give her positive vibes and asked her to wear it whenever she felt low.

During her stint in the show, Karan's actress wife Bipasha Basu too had extended her support to Arti and wished for her win.

Meanwhile, Karan and Bipasha are currently enjoying the former's birthday in the Maldives. Giving a sneak peek of their celebration, Bipasha shared some pictures from their vacation too.

Follow @News18Movies for more

