Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Article 15 Movie: SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Seeking Cancellation of Film's CBFC Certificate

The petitioner 'Brahman Samaj of India' had approached the top court seeking cancellation of certificate issued to the movie alleging that there were objectionable dialogues spreading caste hatred in society.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Article 15 Movie: SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Seeking Cancellation of Film's CBFC Certificate
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Loading...

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification to movie Article 15 and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority with their grievances.

"You go to the appropriate authority under the act," a bench of justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer movie Article 15 hit the screens on June 28.

The petitioner 'Brahman Samaj of India' had approached the top court seeking cancellation of certificate issued to the movie alleging that there were objectionable dialogues spreading rumour and caste hatred in society.

After the court said the petitioner should approach the appropriate authority with their grievances, the counsel withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the authority concerned.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram