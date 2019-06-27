Article 15 Screening: Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, More Show Support to Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

The movie screening of Anubhav Sinha’s next directorial Article 15 took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 26. Along with Ayushmann Khurana, who plays the lead in the movie, and his wife and writer Tahira Kashyap, several other Bollywood celebrities graced the movie screening, showing their support to the upcoming movie.

While Shah Rukh Khan came in and clicked pictures with the director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann, B-town celebs including Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu were also present for Article 15’s screening. Also present at the screening were Ayushmann’s parents Anita and P Khurrana, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Aparshakti Khurrana and Akriti.

Tabu, Ayushmann’s co-star in the movie AndhaDhun, was also present for the screening, donning an olive-coloured dress. His co-star from the movie Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta was spotted by Ayushmann’s side. Other stars present at the screening include Swara Bhasker, Suniel Shetty, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kriti Kharbanda. Actress Sayani Gupta came for the screening wearing a neon green saree.

Ayushmann’s Article 15 is slated to release on June 28. The movie is a cop drama and is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann essays the role of a police officer, who fights against discrimination. The film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

