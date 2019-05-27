Article 15 Teaser is a Hard-Hitting Reminder of the Forgotten Values of Indian Constitution

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film borrows it's title from the Article 15 of the Constitution. The teaser of the film, that was released today, is proof that the film is based on the tenets of this particular article - which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.The teaser begins with Ayushmann's voice-over, reminding viewers of the article of the Constitution, while scenes from riots, glimpses of a statue of BR Ambedkar, vehicles on fire, and mob violence play out on screen. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is said to be based on "shocking true events".Ayushmann plays a police officer determined to end discrimination in the country. The actor shared the teaser, with the caption, "Farq bahut kar liya, ab farq layenge (We've discriminated enough, now we'll make a difference)." Watch the teaser here:According to Scroll, Anubhav Sinha had previously described Article 15 as "an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party". Ayushmann had called the project a "most balanced film based on communalism and extremism." Sinha's previous film Mulk (2018) had revolved around Islamophobia.The trailer of Article 15 will be out on May 30, and the film is set for a June 28 release. The film's cast also includes Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub.Article 15 is first-of-its kind for Ayushmann in many ways - this is the first time he's starring in film based on real events that takes up hard-hitting social issues. His last two films, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, though critically acclaimed, were in a much lighter zone.Earlier in the day, Ayushmann had shared a new poster from the film.