Article 370: Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Zaira Wasim React to #Article370Revoked

The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special autonomous status to Jammu & Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah said that Article 370 will be removed via an executive decision and the state will be bifurcated into two union territories – a Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

Many film personalities decided to voice their opinion on the issue, in anticipation of the decision as well as post the announcement. Actresses Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher spoke up to show their support to the government's move.

Kangana said in a statement, "Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality... I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future."

Dia Mirza, who recently starred in the Kashmir-based show Kaafir, tweeted, "Peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir 🙏🏻 Good Luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #Article370revoked #Artical35A."

Her Kashmir-born co-star Mohit Raina posted a brief tweet to mark the historic date in India's politics.

🇮🇳 5.8.2019 🇮🇳 — mohit raina (@mohituraina) August 5, 2019

Actress Gul Panag welcomed the government's decision of scrapping Article 370, calling it an "incredibly bold move". "370 gone! That was an incredibly bold move. Good luck @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," the actress tweetd on Monday, minutes after the decision was made public.

I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too.#370Abolished — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

Actor Vikrant Massey posted, "Never did I think I'd say this. But, THANK YOU! @BJP4India @AmitShah & @narendramodi It had to go! Article370 Those warning of “dangerous consequences” SHAME ON YOU! #OneNationOneLaw."

Actors Anupam Kher, Karan Kundra also tweeted their support, while Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim, who recently announced that she is quitting Bollywood, simply posted, "This too shall pass! #Kashmir"

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Whatever wrong Nehru and his family did to India, @narendramodi is born to undo. Thanks Mr. @narendramodi. Now let’s build a #NewIndia — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 5, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

