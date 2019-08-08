Article 370 Revoked: Pakistan Bans Screening of Indian Movies

In the wake of revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, Special Assistant to Pakistan prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said no Indian movie will be screened in Pakistani cinema halls.

Awan said a policy is being formulated to ban every sort of Indian cultural content in Pakistan, reports Dunya News. Awan was addressing the media outside Pakistan Parliament.

On Wednesday, Awan urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene in the matter, saying that the international community needed to play its role for the Kashmiri people just like it did in South Sudan and East Timor.

"It was made clear to the world today that we are all one and ready to go to any lengths for Kashmir. We will not sit by calmly until this goal is achieved," Awan tweeted in Urdu.

آج دنیا پر واضح ہو گیا کہ کشمیر کے لیے ہم سب ایک ہیں اور کسی بھی حد تک جانے کے لیے تیار ہیں، اور اس مقصد کے حصول تک ہم چین سے نہیں بیٹھیں گے۔۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 7, 2019

The Indian parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ahead of the move, more than 7 million people in the Valley were put under a complete lockdown after the government shut off most communication with it, including internet, cellphone and landline networks.

It is not the first time when Indian films or content would be banned in Pakistan. In February, Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry declared a total ban on Indian films after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.

Last year, the Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) had also demanded a complete ban on the release of Indian films in the country. The films banned from release in Pakistan included PadMan, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Raazi, among others.

