Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
Here's what Arjun Kapoor said to a troll who called him a molester.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Arjun Kapoor sure knows how to shut down haters.
On Monday, Parineeti Chopra tweeted an image with the 33-year-old actor to announce the launch of the song ‘Tere Liye’ from their upcoming film Namaste England.
In the image, Arjun is seen enveloping a laughing Parineeti in his brown leather jacket.
Parineeti had captioned the image, “How deep is your love? #TereLiye out tomorrow.”
A social media user on Tuesday, however, commented, “Is it only me or Arjun Kapoor looks like a molester in the pic.”
Reprimanding him for trivialising an issue as serious as sexual harassment, Arjun shot back, “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke.”
In Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will be seen together on-screen after six years. They were last paired opposite each other in Ishaqzaade (2012).
Talking about working with Parineeti, Arjun had earlier said, “She brings out the best in me because if you are honest with your co-actor, then you automatically deliver good results.”
“We were really young when we shot Ishaqzaade. There has been a lot of gap since then. But while working on Namaste England, we didn't feel like we haven’t shot a film after six years,” he had added.
The two will next be seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
A sequel to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s super-hit romantic-comedy Namastey London (2007), Namaste England is slated to be released on October 19, this year.
