Arulnithi-Starrer Diary Trailer Out, Promises a Gripping Thriller

The trailer of actor Arulnithi’s film Diary has been released, and it has wowed the audience. The investigation thriller, slated to release on August 11 this year, has Arulnithi playing the role of a cop. The two and half minute trailer reveals that the film revolves around the accidents that happen at the 13th hairpin bend in Coimbatore’s Mettupalayam. Diary’s story is said to be based on some true incidents. The film appears to live up to the expectations of a gripping investigation thriller, at least that’s what the trailer hints at.

Watch the trailer here:



Along with Arulnithi, the film stars Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Sha Ra in pivotal roles among others. Moreover, the buzz is that a Singapore-based doctor named Pavitra is all set to make her debut as the lead actress with Diary.

Yohann Ethan has scored the music for the film, while Aravinnd Singh is handling the camera. Five Star Creations S. Kathiresan in association with Sekar Babu is bankrolling the film.

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the distribution rights of the crime thriller in Tamil Nadu. Announcing on its Twitter handle a few days ago, Red Giant Movies shared an intriguing motion poster of the film.

Alongside the poster, they wrote, “Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights of Arulnithi’s Diary A crime thriller coming.” The motion poster featured the actor with an umbrella dressed as a cop, amid heavy rains.

Shot in and around regions of Chennai, Coimbatore, Coonoor, and Ooty, the film was wrapped in February 2020. However, the film took over two years to make it to the theatres.

Meanwhile, Arulnithi was last seen in the 2021 Tamil sports action-drama Kalathil Santhipom, which was directed by N. Rajasekar.

