Arun Bali's Son Slams Reports Claiming He Abandoned Chanakya Actor: 'I Will Keep Serving Him'

Veteran actor Arun Bali’s son Ankush Bali refuted rumours claiming he abandoned his father at the hospital where he was being treated last month. It was also claimed that Ankush was asking for help from the film fraternity for the hospital bills.

The 79-year-old actor was reportedly admitted at the Hiranandani Hospital in January for Myasthenia Gravis, a neuromuscular problem, but has returned home now according to his son. Ankush also said that his father’s condition is not fatal.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ankush denied leaving his father at the hospital and clarified that he does not seek any financial help for his father’s treatment. “I heard that I have left my father in the hospital to rot, that he doesn’t have money and barely makes his meals. Some YouTuber put a video. I wanted to bash him. There were rumours that I was taking (financial) help from someone. My father has worked his entire life and saved up so there’s no such problem. Till the last breath alive in me and my father, I will keep serving him. Those who doubt me, I don’t care about them,” he said.

Ankush said that while his father’s hospitalization for Intravenous Immunoglobulin therapy was blown out of proportion. He revealed that his father was on the ventilator for two days but then he made it through with his slurring improving a lot. While assuring that there is nothing to worry about, he informed that the veteran actor will be hospitalised soon enough again for the same treatment.

In the last six months, Ankush’s family, including his father and wife (who suffered a brain hemorrhage in September 2021), has spent 30 lakhs on medical bills. “The insurance claim filed by my father was denied. There is no cash crunch, but my savings have taken a hit," Ankush confessed.

Arun Bali has been entertaining us for over three decades now and is a well-known face on both the big screen and on television. From immortalising the character of King Poros in the early 90s period drama Chanakya to appearing in countless films like Zameen and Lage Raho Munnabhai, he has always aced every role with brilliance.

