Arun Govil Appeals to Fans to Report Fake Profile on Twitter After PM Modi Tags His Impersonator

Actor Arun Govil has cleared the air over a fake social media account with the exact same photo that he has as his profile picture. The actor, who is best known for playing Lord Ram in Ramananda Sagar’s Ramayan, had to issue a clarification after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mistakenly tagged the fake profile while thanking Govil for his message on novel coronavirus.

Govil made an "urgent plea" to his followers on Twitter to report the fake profile and to "stop" the impersonator from using it.

The actor, in a video message, said that he hoped people would be watching Ramayan, which is being re-telecast by Prasar Bharati amid nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, and enjoying it.

In the video, he also said that the impersonator has made a Twitter account with name @realarungovil, but his original account is @arungovil12.

He also thanked the prime minister for encouraging him on the micro-blogging site. PM Modi had appreciated him for urging his followers to stay indoors during the lockdown.

Thank you very much Sir!

My genuine twitter handle is @arungovil12 #ArunGovil — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 6, 2020

The actor at that time too thanked PM Modi and mentioned his real Twitter account, replying to his tweet.

Govil’s appeal on Twitter has received over 490K views. His followers also flooded the post with comments.

Some people just wrote, “Jai Shree Ram”, while others said that it was unbelievable that this’s happening with Lord Ram (pun-intended).

Many people supported him, saying there are many accounts with his name on social media.

