Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
  • FinMin to Present Budget at 11am
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arun Govil Says His Career Came To Standstill Post Ramayan

Arun Govil of Ramanand Sagar 'Ramayan' fame made a shocking revelation that producers were not willing to cast him in any other role post the show/ In the last 14 years, he hasn't been able to do anything other than make a few special appearances.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arun Govil Says His Career Came To Standstill Post Ramayan
Arun Govil of Ramanand Sagar 'Ramayan' fame made a shocking revelation that producers were not willing to cast him in any other role post the show/ In the last 14 years, he hasn't been able to do anything other than make a few special appearances.

Actor Arun Govil, known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's hit TV serial of the eighties, Ramayan, says his career came to a standstill after that show because producers didn't want to cast him in any other role.

"I had started my career as a Hindi film hero and post 'Ramayan', when I wanted to return to Bollywood, producers said, ‘Your image as Ram is so strong we cannot cast you as anyone else or give you a supporting role'," he told The Times of India.

"They felt that I was not suited for commercial movies anymore. That became the biggest minus point of my career, and I realised that I could never return to showbiz the way I wanted to. I took up a few TV shows, but every time I did something, people rejected me saying, ‘Arre, Ramji kya kar rahe hain'."

He was left disappointed.

"On one hand, a single show had earned me immense love and admiration, but on the other, my career came to a standstill. I worked for a few more years before putting a full stop to my career in showbiz. For the last 14 years, I have not done anything, except maybe make a few special appearances," he said.

He hasn't given up on acting completely though. "I will do something only if it is good," he said.

Going down memory lane, he said: "I remember, after the audition for 'Ramayan', I had requested Sagar sir for Ram's role, but they had already chosen someone else. They asked me if I was ready to play Lakshman or Bharat, but I declined. Then suddenly, one day, they told me that I was playing Ram. If you are sure about yourself and what you want, you will succeed."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram