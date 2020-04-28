MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Arun Govil was Laxman to Jeetendra’s Ram 10 Years After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

Arun Govil was Laxman to Jeetendra’s Ram 10 Years After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

Not many know that Arun Govil, who is known for essaying the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, played Laxman in Jeetendra's film Luv Kush.

Share this:

Actor Arun Govil garnered popularity by essaying the role of Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s rendition of epic Ramayan. With the hit show airing again on Doordarshan after 30 years of broadcast, Arun is back in limelight.

However, a photo of the actor in a scene with Bollywood actor Jeetendra has gone viral recently. The scene is from Lav Kush, a 1997 film directed by V Madhusudhan Rao. While Jeetendra played Ram in the movie, Jaya Prada was Sita and Arun had played the role of Ram’s younger brother Lakshman.

After the photo was posted on Twitter, netizens had a blast thinking how the same actor essayed both the brothers’ characters.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted the interesting trivia.

While one fan of the actor commended his job in the film, another user wrote that their brain was not ready to accept this fact.

Here are some other reactions.

It has been a short while that 1987’s series based on the Indian epic's re-run concluded on DD National. It recorded massive ratings and Ramayan has been followed by Uttar Ramayan which tells the story of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush.

Arun had reprised his role of Ram in Uttar Ramayan as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres