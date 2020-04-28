Arun Govil was Laxman to Jeetendra’s Ram 10 Years After Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

Actor Arun Govil garnered popularity by essaying the role of Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s rendition of epic Ramayan. With the hit show airing again on Doordarshan after 30 years of broadcast, Arun is back in limelight.

However, a photo of the actor in a scene with Bollywood actor Jeetendra has gone viral recently. The scene is from Lav Kush, a 1997 film directed by V Madhusudhan Rao. While Jeetendra played Ram in the movie, Jaya Prada was Sita and Arun had played the role of Ram’s younger brother Lakshman.

After the photo was posted on Twitter, netizens had a blast thinking how the same actor essayed both the brothers’ characters.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted the interesting trivia.

Interesting Trivia - Arun Govil who played Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan , played the character of Laxman in 1997 film Lav-kush. Jeetendra ji was Ram in the film. 😊 pic.twitter.com/taTVrtnwQw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2020

While one fan of the actor commended his job in the film, another user wrote that their brain was not ready to accept this fact.

@arungovil12 it's amazing sir 😊👌 Jai Shree Ram 🙏 — SurajDK (@Kantsurya880Dk) April 18, 2020

Why my brain not accepting this fact. — प्रणवाक्षर (@Pranavaksharam) April 18, 2020

Here are some other reactions.

But nobody can replace @arungovil12 ji 🙏 — MODI_2.0🇮🇳 (@astitvam_2_0) April 18, 2020

Good information wow that's great to see the same hero doing two characters thank you for the information 🙏 — Raja Reddy marri (@RajaReddymarri1) April 22, 2020

It has been a short while that 1987’s series based on the Indian epic's re-run concluded on DD National. It recorded massive ratings and Ramayan has been followed by Uttar Ramayan which tells the story of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush.

Arun had reprised his role of Ram in Uttar Ramayan as well.

