Arun Rajan Quits Chandralekha, Thanks Fans in a Letter

Actor Arun Rajan, who is essaying the role of Sabari on Sun TV’s Chandralekha, has walked out of the show and has written a letter for his fans. The letter was shared on an Instagram handle.

Arun Rajan, while announcing his departure from the show, has also thanked his fans for loving the role of Sabarinathan for so many years. Arun has also mentioned that Ashwin Kumar will be essaying the role of Sabari from now onwards. Here is the Instagram post where his farewell letter has been shared for the fans.

Arun made his debut on the small screen with the show Princess. After that, he acted in numerous popular shows such as Vani Rani, Chandralekha, Wedding Gift, and Azhaki. He co-starred with Radhika in Vani Rani, which marked a huge turning point in his career. He captivated the audience with his performance as Suriya Narayanan on the show.

Chandralekha airs on Sun TV and has captured the hearts of so many fans. Starting in 2014, the show has been running for over 7 years now.

Ashwin Kumar, who will replace Arun, has also acted in numerous Sun TV shows. He is currently also working on Siddhi 2. As the new face for Sabarinathan, fans have extended a warm welcome to him.

Not long ago, Arun Rajan hit headlines after he supported Suriya during the controversy over his film Jai Bhim. The video had gone viral on the internet. The video gained him a lot more followers than he already had before. However, some of his fans have expressed disappointment that they won’t be able to watch him anymore on the show.

