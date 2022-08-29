Arun Vijay-Starrer Borrder To Hit The Big Screen on October 5?

Arun Vijay’s film Borrder is all set to hit the theatres on October 5. Earlier, the makers had locked August 31 as the film’s release date, which was later postponed. The reason behind postponing the release of Borrder was some procedural issues. As per sources from the industry, the producer of Borrder, Vijaya Raghavendra, signed two companies for its distribution in Tamil Nadu. Later, a conflict of interest arose between the two companies. Owing to such issues, the film board asked the producers to resolve the issue.

However, the dark clouds looming over Borrder have now passed as its release date has been finalised. Alongside Arun Vijay, Borrder features an ensemble cast, comprising Regina Cassandra, Stefy Patel, Shan Sharif Khan, Chandrasekar Koneru and Bagavathi Perumal in key roles. The Tamil film is billed to be an action thriller, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. The plot of the movie focuses on patriotism and the dangers of terrorism. Borrder has been filmed at various locations. The predominant shooting locations for Borrder include Delhi, Agra and Chennai.

According to reports, Arun Vijay will be seen portraying the role of Aravind Chandrashekar, a defence intelligence official, in Borrder. Arun is seen performing some daredevil stunts in the trailer of Borrder. Stefy Patel will play Arjun Vijay’s love interest in the film while Regina Cassandra will be seen essaying multiple roles in this Arivazhagan Venkatachalam directorial. So far, the trailer of Borrder has garnered over 71 lakh views on Youtube.

Borrder will have stiff competition with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer Godfather at the box office. Godfather is touted to be a political action movie, helmed by Mohan Raja. It is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The teaser of Godfather was recently unveiled by the makers. Alongside Chinranjeevi and Salman Khan, the film also features Nayanthara and Satya Dev in lead roles. Godfather is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the titular role.

