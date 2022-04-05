Arun Vijay Starrer Tamil Film Agni Siragugal’s Trailer Be Out Soon

Agni Siragugal is all set to hit the silver screen as Director Naveen has announced that the final works of the film are underway and the trailer will be released soon. The fantasy drama stars Arun Vijay in the lead role while Vijay Antony plays the antagonist. Actress Akshara Haasan will be playing the female lead. The film’s star cast also includes Raima Sen, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sendrayan in pivotal roles.

The majority of the shoot is set in the locations of Kolkata and Europe. The fighting scenes, shot in Petersburg and Russia, are said to be the highlight of the movie. The fight scenes have been designed by Hollywood stunt coordinator Victor Ivano.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan had earlier launched the poster of the film as it was set for a release, but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plan was postponed. Moreover, the post-production work had been going at a slow pace due to the pandemic situation.

Advertisement

The film is being made in three languages and the music has been composed by Natarajan Sankaran. The cinematography has been done by KA Batcha. Recently, popular music composer Yuvan Shankar gave voice for a song in the film.

Agni Siragugal marks the second directorial release of Naveen. He made his directorial debut in 2013 with the critically acclaimed Moodar Koodam. Ths film is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. Naveen also produced the 2019 film Kolanji, co-written and directed by Dhanaram Saravanan. Naveen then went on to direct the fantasy thriller Aladdin, which has not yet been released for some reason.

In July last year, on the occasion of his birthday, Naveen announced the sequel to his 2016 hit film Pachaikkaran. The film will feature Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Harish Peradi and Kitty in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.