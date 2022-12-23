Arun Vijay To Fill in Suriya’s Shoes in The Bala-Directorial Vanangaan? Details inside

Director Bala’s Vanangaan has been the topic of discussion following South star Suriya’s exit from the film. His fans were shocked at this because Suriya and Bala have earlier teamed up for hit films like Nandha and Pithamagan. Now, with Suriya being out of the film, there are reports that Bala is contemplating actor Arun Vijay stepping into Suriya’s shoes. Arun, who had last essayed key roles in films like Yaanai and Sinam, will reportedly team up with Bala for the first time in his career.

There were reports on social media that actor Atharvaa was also being considered for the role. But reportedly, now makers have zeroed in on the name of Arun. Vanangaan is all set to go on floors from February next year. According to sources, the male lead will play the role of a hearing and speech-impaired person. Any other update related to Vanangaan is expected to be out by next year. Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju will also be seen in key roles in Vanangaan.

This news would have surely made social media users happy, but the same cannot be said for Suriya’s fans. They were waiting to see their favourite actor and Bala churn out another blockbuster, but were left highly disappointed. Bala had to issue a press release, clarifying his stand on why this decision was taken.

The director said in the release: “Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty as an elder brother to not put him in such a tricky situation. So both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother. The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure.”

