Arun Vijay’s Next Tamil Action Film With A L Vijay To Be Shot in London

Arun Vijay, the superstar of the Tamil industry has reportedly signed a new film with director A. L. Vijay. Arun Vijay who is known to perform in numerous Tamil action films like Yaanai, Thadam, Oh My God, and Crime 23, will be seen in a new avatar in A.L. Vijay’s next cinematic venture.

Although the title of the upcoming movie is kept under wraps, it has been unveiled that the film is slated to begin shooting in the beautiful foreign destination of London. The crew members have revealed that they would be announcing the title of the film shortly.

The team has further added that Arun Vijay’s next project would be an action-packed visual splendour. A.L. Vijay, known to direct some of the best Tamil films, including, Thalaiva, Deiva Thirumagal, and Thandavam would be collaborating with Arun for the first time.

A.L. Vijay has previously worked with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the movie Thalaivii, the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa.

The 44-year-old actor will next be seen in the web series Tamil Rockerz. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, Tamil Rockerz caught the attention of viewers after the official teaser was released on July 3 this year. The highly anticipated series will stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Further details of the show have not been disclosed as of yet.

