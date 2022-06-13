Arun Vijay’s Yaanai postponed again? Find out here

Arun Vijay is one of the most prominent actors in the South film industry. He has achieved stardom through his imposing screen presence and terrific acting skills. The versatile actor has cultivated a large fanbase by delivering blockbusters like Thadam, Yennai Arindhaal and Kuttram 23. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Yaanai. Recently, Arun Vijay himself announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

Arun Vijay had tweeted that Yaanai will hit the theatres on June 17. “Humbled to announce the change of release date upon distributors request.. #Yaanai all set to rule the screens from this June 17th in cinemas,” read the tweet.



It is worth noting that the action flick has been postponed multiple times for some reason or another. If the latest reports are to believed, the release of Arun Vijay’s much-awaited film has been again postponed. Reportedly, the release of Yaanai has been further pushed from June 17.

Yaanai boasts of a stellar star cast that includes Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shanka, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Aadukalam Jayapalan, Imman Annachi, Rajesh, Aishwarya, Bose Venkat, Sanjeev, and Pugazh.

Arun Vijay and the makers of Yaanai team have been involved in extensive promotions of the film in recent days. Last week, Athe actor and the Yaanai team also addressed the press and media in Hyderabad as the Telugu version of the film will also hit the screens simultaneously with the Tamil version.

The trailer of the film was launched on May 30 and has gone viral with over 3.7 million views on YouTube. Since the launch of its trailer, Yaanai has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Arun Vijay’s fans will hope that they get to see their hero on the big screen as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.