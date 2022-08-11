Aruna Guhan of AVM Productions Says Sivaji 2 Possible If There is a Good Script

AVM Productions is back in business after quite a long hiatus. One of India’s oldest and most recognised production companies, AVM Productions was founded in 1946 by AV Meiyappan and has produced over 3000 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. The Chennai-based production house, now run by the great-grandchildren of legendary AV Meiyappan Chettiar, stayed out of active production for almost a decade.

AVM Productions is now making its return with a web series named Tamil Rockers with Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan and Aishwarya Menon in the lead roles. The web series is directed by Eram Virujagan. The series will start streaming on Sony Liv from August 19. Promotional events for the web series are now underway. The entire team of the project, along with Aruna Guhan, producer and fourth generation partner at AVM Productions, recently interacted with News18.

Responding to a question on the sequel of Rajinikanth starrer Sivaji: The Boss, Aruna Guhan said that there needs to be a good script with a good story for it to happen. If someone comes up with a good story, Sivaji 2 can happen, she replied.

Sivaji: The Boss was released in 2007 and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The film was directed by Shankar.

Also, on being asked if AVM was ready to once again produce big films with top stars, Aruna said that they were open for anything and there were just some preparations and calculations that needed to be done first. AVM’s last outing was a short film named Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum in 2014, which was released only on digital platforms in 2014.

