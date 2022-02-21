Aruna Irani on Playing Sanjay Dutt's Mom in One Film and Seducing Him in Another: Don't Know it was Accepted

It is nearly difficult to forget Aruna Irani’s electrifying performance to Lata Mangeshkar’s sensual number ‘Dilbar Dilse Pyare’ and ‘Chadti Jawaani" in Nasir Hussain’s Caravan. She made her acting debut in 1941 as a child actor, at the age of nine, and went on to do over 500 films in the industry. Fame came to her only after her sensational performance in Caravan. Though Aruna calls herself blessed to be able to work in the industry, there is something that still shocks her.

In a recent interview, Aruna shared that she is still not able to digest how easily people accept an actor in different roles. Aruna played Sanjay Dutt’s mother in a film, and in the next one - Johny, I Love You - she was seen seducing him on screen.

Sanjay, who is 13 years younger than her, made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981 and Aruna was a part of the film. Aruna told Times Of India that she played the role of Sanjay’s mother in his debut film and seduced him in his next one. “I still don’t understand how people used to accept it in those times and even now," she added.

From portraying a leading lady, a dancer, a villain, a doting mom, to a cunning mother-in-law, there is hardly any role that Aruna hasn’t played on screen and nailed it. The actor always comes across as a very vibrant and playful person, but fans are not aware of the brunts and rejections she faced. Despite the atrocities in life and career, today the actor stands with a lot more resilience.

Aruna has remained very quiet about her personal life too. She tied the knot with Sandesh Kohli in 1990, but never publicly spoke about her love life and husband. Aruna and Sudesh fell in love on the sets of a film and shared a “love-hate" relationship. “He even didn’t tell me that he was married when we met and that’s how I fell in love with him. So it didn’t look good to speak about our relationship as he was married already with a wife and daughters," she said. Aruna said that now she is talking about it because his first wife has passed away, a few months back.

