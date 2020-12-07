Arundhati Nag Joins Web Series 'Escaype Live'

Mumbai: Veteran film and theatre actor Arundhati Nag, known for plays like Girish Karnad’s “Nagamandala” and films such as “Paa”, has joined the cast of the upcoming web series “Escaype Live”, the makers announced on Monday. Billed as a “tech thriller”, the show will be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios.

Tewary, known for backing mythological shows like 2013’s “Mahabharat” and “Karmaphal Daata Shani” (2016), will also co-direct the series with Abhishek Sengupta. “Escaype Live” follows the lives of five regular Indians who use a popular live-streaming app to achieve overnight fame and fortune.

Nag will play mother to South star Siddharth Suryanarayan, best known to Hindi audiences through films “Rang De Basanti” and “Chashme Baddoor”, who plays one of the leads in the show. The 64-year-old actor said she is happy to be part of “Escaype Live” as it introduced her to a world that was a complete mystery – a world of youngsters, apps, fake identities, the whole big world of aspirations and how they try to get there. “For me, this is a taste of what the younger generation is thinking of. I play a mother (to Siddharth’s character) and a mother who cares for her child more than anything else which also could be, in a sense, detrimental. “Her desire to see her children succeed could be a trigger for many decisions they take. She isn’t the villain of the piece. She’s doing what her dharma is – to be the mother,” Nag said in a statement.

The series also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi.