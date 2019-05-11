English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arunoday Singh No Longer Together with Wife Lee Elton, Announces Separation on Instagram
Arunoday Singh got married to Lee Elton on December 13, 2016.
Arunoday Singh and Lee Elton on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/ Arunoday Singh)
Actor Arunoday Singh, best known for his work in films Aisha, Blackmail and Love Per Square Feet, took to Instagram on Friday to announce separation with his wife Lee Elton.
“I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality,” he wrote.
“Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity,” the 36-year-old added.
Notably, Arunoday got married on December 13, 2016 to Lee, who reportedly runs a garden restaurant in Goa. Arunoday, who regularly writes and shares images of Lee on Instagram, hadn’t posted anything on the photo-video app in over a month.
His last post read:
“There is a need,
That’s become
A knocking
In my heart.
Every day,
I live hoping,
I’ll find my way,
To the door,
In time.”
On their second anniversary, Arunoday had shared an image of them from their wedding day. He’d captioned it:
“You make
A miracle,
Of my every,
Morning.
Happy Anniversary
My Darling.”
* One of the blessings Of being in this, Benighted place, Is that when you are In the presence of grace, You recognize it Immediately. Like a diver, finding A pocket of air, In the cave he thought Would be his grave. • • #sufisoulpoetry #lovepoem #MyGraceBreathesInYou #WhiskMeAway #poetsofinstagram
