Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Arunoday Singh No Longer Together with Wife Lee Elton, Announces Separation on Instagram

Arunoday Singh got married to Lee Elton on December 13, 2016.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arunoday Singh No Longer Together with Wife Lee Elton, Announces Separation on Instagram
Arunoday Singh and Lee Elton on their wedding day. (Image: Instagram/ Arunoday Singh)
Loading...
Actor Arunoday Singh, best known for his work in films Aisha, Blackmail and Love Per Square Feet, took to Instagram on Friday to announce separation with his wife Lee Elton.

“I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality,” he wrote.

“Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity,” the 36-year-old added.



Notably, Arunoday got married on December 13, 2016 to Lee, who reportedly runs a garden restaurant in Goa. Arunoday, who regularly writes and shares images of Lee on Instagram, hadn’t posted anything on the photo-video app in over a month.

His last post read:
“There is a need,
That’s become
A knocking
In my heart.
Every day,
I live hoping,
I’ll find my way,
To the door,
In time.”



On their second anniversary, Arunoday had shared an image of them from their wedding day. He’d captioned it:

“You make
A miracle,
Of my every,
Morning.
Happy Anniversary
My Darling.”





Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram