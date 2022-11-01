Arunraja Kamaraj Gets Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Actor, filmmaker and singer, Arunraja Kamaraj lost his wife Sindhuja to COVID-19 last year. The Ka Pae Ranasingam star found it extremely difficult to come to terms with Sindhuja’s untimely death. However, he seems to have moved on in life now as he recently tied the nuptial knot for the second time in Chennai.

Arunraja got married in an intimate ceremony, which marked the presence of close friends and family, on October 28. According to reports, the 38-year-old will reveal the identity of his new partner soon on social media. So far, he has been tight-lipped about his second marriage.

Besides this development in his personal life, Arunraja also remained in the limelight for his directorial film Nenjuku Needhi, which is the official Tamil remake of the hit Hindi film Article 15. Nenjuku Needhi was a smashing success at the box office with an impressive theatrical run of 50 days. Film critics and audiences also heaped praises on Arunraja and protagonist Udhayanidhi Stalin for churning out a compelling storyline of IPS officer Vijayragavan’s fight against caste-based crimes.

The film showcases how Vijayragavan leaves no stone unturned in solving the case of three missing Dalit girls. While two of them are found dead, the third one remains to be missing. The IPS officer’s mission to find the girl and hunt down the culprit behind the heinous crime forms the crux of Nenjuku Needhi.

Despite the fact that Nenjuku Needhi was a remake of Article 15, Arunraja’s screenplay and dialogues were lavished with oodles of praise by the masses. Composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan’s work were also lauded by viewers. However, some critics pointed out that the makers could have also presented the back story of Kumaran (Aari), a Dalit leader and revolutionist, which would have properly justified his character’s motive in the film.

Meanwhile, after Nenjuku Needhi, Arunraja Kamaraj is now gearing up for his upcoming film, titled Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga.

Earlier this year, he unveiled the first look poster of the film and wrote, “An intense plot, riveting package! I am confident you guys are gonna enjoy this racy mystery thriller. So elated to release the First Look of #TheeyavarKulaigalNadunga.” The film is reportedly slated to release by end of this year.

