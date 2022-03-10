Arvind Kejriwal Poses With Bhagwant Mann, Congratulates People of Punjab for 'Revolution'

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the people of Punjab as the AAP is all set to gain control over the state in their first big win outside Delhi. Kejriwal shared a picture with Bhagwant Mann, the AAP’s presumptive Chief Minister for Punjab, on his official Twitter account, wherein the two are seen making victory gestures.

Sharing the picture, Kejriwal wrote, “Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution." Meanwhile, Mann has won from Dhuri, which falls under his home turf Sangrur. He defeated Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy- who is a resident of Dhuri and was dubbing Mann as an ‘outsider’. Interestingly, it was Dalvir Singh Goldy who defeated AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2,811 votes in the 2017 state polls.

AAP also won the Lehra seat in Sangrur. Barinder Goyal of AAP defeated former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (Cong) and Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD Sanyukt) with a margin of 27,000 votes.

Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards a clean sweep in Punjab Assembly elections 2022, with leads in over 90 seats. Exit polls 2022 also predicted a win for AAP Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann and celebrations are already being prepped up at Delhi’s AAP office and Mann’s residence with a stage being set and jalebis being served up. Both Mann and incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered prayers at gurdwaras before the counting kicked off.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its big win in the Punjab election. “The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP," Navjot Sidhu tweeted.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.