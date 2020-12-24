Arvind Swami Shares New Pics as MGR from Thalaivi on Death Anniversary of Ex Tamil Nadu CM

A day after sharing a sneak-peek of actor Arvind Swami from the movie Thalaivi, the makers have revealed his full look. Arvind, is playing the role of late politician MG Ramachandran in the movie helmed by AL Vijay, shared black and white photos from several scenes in the film on the death anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu CM.

"It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh or having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar's memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR," he tweeted alongwith the photos.

The sneak-peek posted yesterday had a backshot of Arvind waving at people probably during a huge gathering.

We will be releasing my new look from Thalaivi tomorrow morning at 10.00 AM on the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. Directed by A.L. Vijay; Produced by ⁦@vishinduri⁩ ⁦@ShaaileshRSingh⁩#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR ⁦@KanganaTeam⁩ pic.twitter.com/ibwXZafBZd — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 23, 2020

Kangana Ranaut, who plays Jayalalitha in the film, recently announced that she has wrapped up the film. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”