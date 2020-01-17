Arvind Swami's First Look as MG Ramachandran from Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Out

On the occasion of MG Ramachandran's (MGR) birth anniversary today the makers of J Jayalalithaa biopic-- Thalaivi-- have unveiled the official first look poster of actor Arvind Swami as MGR. Thalaivi, the upcoming feature based on the life and times of Jayalalithaa, fondly called Amma, is directed by Vijay and is expected to hit the screens on June 26.

In the first look poster, Arvind sports a clean shaven look and resembles MGR in clothes, demeanor and appearance. His hair also is quite similar to MGR's in the period between 1965-1970s. Talking about recreating MGR's look in Thalaivi, director Vijay had said that he was not looking to replicate the look as much as make a resemblance to MGR of the 1965-1970 period. Needless to say, Arvind looks strikingly similar to MGR in Thalaivi first look poster.

Talking about Arvind's role and importance in the film, Vijay had also added, "Amma had mentioned in an interview that the two most important people in her life were her mother and MGR. We’ve ensured that we do everything possible to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Arvind Swami has transformed himself completely to fit into the role. He started prepping for this role some three months before we actually began shooting.”

Check out the first look of Arvind as MGR in Thaliavi below:

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Arvind also said that a teaser of Thalaivi featuring him will be out at 10:30 am today.

