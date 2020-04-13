Arvind Trivedi Aka Ravan Gets Emotional While Watching This Scene From Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is being re-run on Doordarshan these days in order to keep people entertained during the coronavirus lockdown. In a video that is going viral on social media, one can see veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the epic show, getting emotional while watching 'Sita Haran' (Kidnapping of Sita) episode.

During the course of the video, one can also see Arvind fold his hands in the end. An Instagram user, who shared the one minute two seconds long clip on the portal, wrote, “Did a great job ! Justified his character amazingly. So touching. 84-year-old veteran #ArvindTrivedi ji watched his #Ravana role after 30 years & seeks forgiveness from others.”

The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.

Apart from Ramayan, other iconic shows like Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Circus too are being re-run on DD. While these shows are being re-run on Doordarshan, all-time favourite shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichadi are being re-telecasted on Star Bharat.

Follow @News18Movies for more