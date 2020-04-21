MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arvind Trivedi Did Not Want to Play Ravan in Ramayan But This Veteran Actor Convinced Him

Image courtesy: YouTube

Now fondly remembered for playing Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, actor Arvind Trivedi was once not very keen on playing the role.

We all are revisiting our childhood days during the current lockdown period with TV shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan among others going for re runs. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is one of the best known and loved versions of the mythological texts. All the actors from the show went up to earn big names due to their acting and talent.

However, not everyone in the show ended up playing the role that they wanted to. According to a report in The Times of India, Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan, did not want to play the character in the show. In fact, as mentioned earlier in one of his interviews, Trivedi went to give an audition for the role of kevat or the boatman in the popular TV show. However, the makers of the show found their Lanka Naresh as soon as they saw him.

Before signing up for the role of Raavan, Trivedi was busy doing a show with Paresh Rawal. Talking to the Mumbai Mirror, Trivedi’s granddaughter Dr Aneri revealed, “When Ramanand Sagar told him that he will be playing Ravan, Nana earlier rejected it because he was committed to the play. But then, it was Paresh Rawal ji himself who convinced Nana that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that he should not give it a miss. He convinced and motivated him to take up the role and only then did he agree to do it."

Trivedi ended up completing his successful character as Ravan, earning him the seat of Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha constituency in Gujarat from 1991 to 1996. He has also been appointed as the acting chairman of the Central Bureau of Film and Certification after Vijay Anand in 2012.

