Arya and Sayyeshaa Blessed With Baby Girl; Actor Vishal Confirms

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s grandniece and Shivaay fame actress Sayyeshaa Saigal and Tamil actor Arya recently welcomed their baby daughter. Actor Vishal took to his official Twitter account to confirm the news.

“So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad", he wrote.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. The actors had a whirlwind romance before taking the plunge. They first starred in Ghajinikanth which was released in 2018, when they fell for each other. They then starred in the film Kaappaan which was released in 2019.

On the work front, Arya was recently seen in the Tamil period sports film Sarpatta Parambarai, which opened to pretty positive reviews and garnered appreciation for the star. He will next be seen in the films Enemy and Aranmanai 3.

Sayyeshaa, on the other hand, was last seen in the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa which was released this year. She was also seen in the Tamil film Teddy alongside her husband Arya.

