Arya Babbar Birthday: Did You Know These Interesting Facts About The Actor?

Bollywood actor Arya Babbar, who was the male in Ab Ke Baras opposite Amrita Rao, later played several supporting roles. He worked with Salman Khan in Ready and played key roles in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola as well as Guru. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s look at some interesting facts about the actor.

The debut film of Arya, the son of veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar, was a disaster at the ticket window. Even after appearing in many supporting roles, his career did not gain momentum.

And while he struggled in acting, he loved writing and has received recognition for his comedy book named Pushpak Viman.

Arya also appeared in Big Boss 8 but could not do anything special during the show. His name was associated with Minissha Lamba and controversies followed. It all ended after the actor apologised for his statement.

Arya is also a theatre artist and saw success in Punjabi films. He got some offers in the Punjabi film industry, which helped his acting career move along. His Punjabi film Anmulle is one of his most liked movies. He went on to later play the role of Ravana in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Babbar (@aaryababbar222)

Arya was recently in the news when he shared a video in which he and the pilot of an airline were seen arguing. According to reports, there was a misunderstanding of a joke that Arya cracked inside the plane. It turned into a verbal duel, which was posted by the actor on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.