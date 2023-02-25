Malayalam actress Arya Babu has become a household name in the film industry. She has delivered some exemplary performances in films like Oretham, Uriyadi, and Meppadiyan. She also won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. Presently, the Malayalam beauty is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 90:00 minutes. As per the latest update of the Nithin Thomas Kurisingal directorial, it has been revealed that 90:00 minutes will be released on the silver screens on March 3.

Apart from Arya Babu, the film also stars Aju Varghese, Arun Kumar, and Santhosh Keezhattoor in prominent roles. The primary theme of 90:00 minutes is the hike in fuel rates. The drama flick is produced collaboratively by Shibu Murali, Romson Thomas, Godwin Michael, and Mijo Joseph under the banners of Phoenix International Productions.

On February 23, the trailer of 90:00 minutes was dropped on YouTube. The intense video opens with two people navigating through a pitch-dark tunnel, using just four flashlights. The cast present in the video seems to be disturbed about something. In the almost dark tunnel, the two people appear to seek an opening to find a way out. However, they crawl in circles, in the constricted space. The trailer takes us through flashbacks, before and after entering the tunnel.

Terrified, and confused the two people continue walking inside the narrow passage, unaware of how long the flashlights will keep on working. The trailer keeps you on the edge of your seat, embedded with nail-biting moments that enable you to slowly soak in the horror. By the end of the trailer, which leaves viewers hanging, the woman inside the tunnel is shown getting a panic attack, as she sweats profusely, before fainting in the arms of the man.

Social media users were quick to flock to the comments and express their anticipation in the comments. While one user lauded, “Good work team” another wished, “All the best Nithin & Team…” Many others dropped plaudits on the excellent camera work, visible in the trailer, that indirectly pointed the film to be a visual spectacle.

