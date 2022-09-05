Arya Compares His Upcoming Film Captain To Hollywood Projects

The promotion of Captain is going on across Tamil Nadu in full swing. The team recently visited an engineering college in Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli, to promote the film. During their visit, actor Arya and his co-stars interacted with the students. At the event, the team first presented the trailer of the upcoming sci-fi film to the students, which was followed by hooting and cheering. In his interaction with the students, Arya expressed that Captain is a new venture in Indian cinema, which has a lot of room for exploration.

Arya also revealed that many scenes from the movie are influenced by the computer graphics of Spider-Man and Super Man. Moreover, he shared that they have tried to create Captain on a scale that matches one of a Hollywood film.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Later, team Captain spoke to the media and said that sci-fi films appeal more to students in comparison to others. Captain is a big-budget movie, directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan. It will hit the screen on September 8. The film was shot in Kerala, Ooty, North India and Kulu Manali, among other locations.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie is basking in praise from the audience. It was released on YouTube by Think Music India on August 22. The trailer of Captain has now received more than 64 lakh views. A user wrote, “These new Kollywood and Tollywood films are really starting to push the boundaries of desi cinema in ways Bollywood couldn’t. They can be hit and miss at times but it certainly opens the doors to new possibilities and bring something new to audiences.”

Check out Captain’s trailer below:

The trailer first showcases a location in a North Eastern state, where the protagonist reads a book by Sun Tzu, titled The Art of the War. The glimpse is accompanied by a voiceover, narrating the four stages of a war. The suspicious deaths of numerous soldiers in Sector 42 forced the army to intervene and conduct a military operation in the area. What leaves everyone shocked is the attack on army officers by an alien. With no information and a single biological sample, the army embarks on a mission to gun down the extraterrestrial being.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here